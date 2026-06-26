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Jake Wallis Simons

By

Jake Wallis Simons

Opinion

The Sky News interview with Tucker Carlson is a horseshoe of betrayal

The more desperate legacy outlets get for audiences, the more closely they are aping the figures whose main contribution to our culture is to contaminate our lives with falsehood

June 26, 2026 18:49
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Yalda Hakim and Tucker Carlson (Image: Sky News)
3 min read

This week, Senator Ted Cruz named the social media firebrand Tucker Carlson “the most dangerous demagogue in America”. He’s not wrong. Commanding a following of about 33 million followers across all platforms, Carlson uses his massive influence to spread a cocktail of vicious conspiracy theories that has done untold damage to Western culture.

Carlson, who is nothing if not unhinged, has suggested that he was mauled in his sleep by a demon and regurgitated countless conspiracy theories, from claiming that secret American laboratories were producing biological weapons in Ukraine to spreading the Great Replacement Theory, the motherlode of rightwing antisemitism.

His sycophancy towards Vladimir Putin is well known; in 2024, he travelled to Moscow to produce a cosy interview with the tyrant, and his rhetoric often reflects Kremlin talking points.

It is when it comes to Israel, however, dubbed by Carlson “the most violent country in the world by far per capita”, that the demagogue really gets into his stride. Through interviewing brazen antisemites like the neo-Nazi Nick Fuentes, the former Fox News host has incubated a powerful groundswell of Israelophobia on the political Right.

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Topics:

Sky News

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