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Rabbi Mendel Kalmenson

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Rabbi Mendel Kalmenson

Opinion

The Rebbe always played offence – where others counted losses, he counted possibilities

Football, like life, is played as much in the mind as on the field: when you stop playing to win, you start playing not to lose. Judaism asks us not merely to survive, but to flourish

July 17, 2026 17:24
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England's forward Harry Kane and teammates after losing the 2026 World Cup football tournament semi-final match against Argentina on July 15, 2026. (Image: Getty Images)
4 min read
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There are moments in sport that become parables. This week offered one.

England had taken the lead. The hard part, it seemed, had been done. But instead of pressing forward with confidence, the strategy changed. The attacking players were withdrawn. Defensive players took their place. The message, whether intended or not, was unmistakable: Protect what you have. Don't risk losing it.

And something subtle happened. When a team stops believing it can create, it begins believing it can only preserve. When it stops playing to win, it starts playing not to lose. The result, as we know, was painful. Argentina equalised, gathered momentum, and England eventually lost the match.

Football, like life, is played as much in the mind as on the field. Long before our feet change direction, our hearts already have. There is a similar debate at the heart of Jewish spirituality.

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Topics:

Chabad

Football

World Cup 2026

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