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Jake Wallis Simons

By

Jake Wallis Simons

Opinion

The progressive gaslighting of Jews on both sides of the Atlantic

If we stay silent about how the demonisation of Israel fuels antisemitism, the vilification intensifies. If we object, we are accused of conflating criticism of Israel with antisemitism

September 30, 2026 17:25
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New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani and UK Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband (Image: X)
3 min read
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There is a new trick in progressive politics. First, spend your career demonising the Jewish state. Then, when Jews complain that antisemitism is soaring, grandly unveil a plan to protect them from it and take a deep bow.

Enter Zohran Mamdani, mayor of New York, whose “Strategy to Combat Antisemitism” in the Big Apple was launched this week. In cash terms, this included $6.4 million for community groups fighting hate, $1 million for security at smaller synagogues and other institutions, $2 million for a Holocaust memorial in Queens and $2.5 million for a new centre for Jewish culture in Brooklyn. “We hold a responsibility to sustain and protect our Jewish neighbours,” the mayor declared.

How touching. Almost enough money to make you forget that Mamdani was unable to condemn the slogan “globalise the Intifada” when questioned about it repeatedly. There is just one rather important omission from his plan to fight antisemitism, however, and it concerns antisemitism itself.

Mamdani’s 30-page strategy doesn’t define the thing it claims to be fighting. The city, it announces, can combat antisemitism “effectively without needing to adopt a definition for this specific form of hate”.

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Topics:

Ed Miliband

Zohran Mamdani

Antizionism

Jews

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