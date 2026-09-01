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Angela Epstein

By

Angela Epstein

Opinion

The people of Heaton Park shul came out to confront evil with light – but our ghosts sat among us

The terror attack commemoration signalled our resilience as a community – but two empty seats were a reminder of the darkness we are navigating

September 1, 2026 15:20
Copy of Raphi Bloom Chair of the Commemoration.JPG
Heaton Park Synagogue Yom Kippur attack commemoration event, Manchester, Aug. 31, 2026. (Photo by Jon Super)
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On a dank Bank Holiday Monday evening, 800 people filed into the Heaton Park Synagogue in Manchester to remember the victims and survivors of the terrorist atrocity which took place there last Yom Kippur.

It was here that Melvin Cravitz and Adrian Daulby were killed, and three others injured, in the course of a heinous attack by Jihad al-Shamie on 2 October 2025.

Even now, nearly one year on, as we took our seats in this airily elegant place of worship with its high ceilings and stained glass windows, it remains hard to compute what happened here on the holiest day of the Jewish calendar.

We know, of course, the painful truth of vicious attacks against Jews around the world. Yet, without sounding too ‘little town of Anatevka’, to quote Fiddler on the Roof, this benign corner of North Manchester seemed, until last year, so far removed from that.

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Topics:

Manchester

Heaton park synagogue attack

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