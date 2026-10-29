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David Harris

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David Harris

Opinion

The Orwellian rewriting of the October 7 massacres

Hamas launched a genocidal attack, then cast itself as the victim. Too many Western governments, universities and media outlets helped turn that deception into accepted wisdom

October 29, 2026 17:27
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Protestors at the Israeli Embassy on October 9, 2023 in London, England. (Image: Getty Images)
4 min read
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It’s an Orwellian plot twist. In his novel 1984, George Orwell wrote:

“The Ministry of Peace concerns itself with war, the Ministry of Truth with lies, the Ministry of Love with torture, and the Ministry of Plenty with starvation.”

Three years ago this month, thousands of attackers crossed from Gaza into Israel in a Hamas-led invasion. Their intent was genocidal. They murdered, raped, and kidnapped. Babies, pregnant women, entire families, farm workers, elderly people, Holocaust survivors, and peace activists were all among their victims.

Hamas was no new or mysterious actor. It had long been designated a terrorist organisation across the West. Its ideology was openly antisemitic and virulently hostile not only to Israel but also to core Western freedoms, including free and fair elections, the rule of law, free speech and assembly, women’s equality, and the rights of gay people.

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Topics:

October 7 Massacres

Gaza

Hamas

Israel

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