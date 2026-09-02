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Daniel Finkelstein

By

Daniel Finkelstein

Opinion

The Netanyahu government can’t simply ignore left liberal opinion – even if it’s often shallow

Donal Trump’s support alone isn’t enough and, in any case, he is reaching the half way point of his final term. We can’t just shrug as Labour turns away from Israel and we can’t hope to make progress merely by telling them that they are wrong

September 2, 2026 09:28
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US President Donald Trump greets Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House on September 29, 2025 (Image: Getty Images)
3 min read
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The other day, travelling on the Met Line, I sat down opposite a student carrying one of those student type over the shoulder bags with badges on it.

I didn’t recognise most of the figures represented, but they looked like the ones my friends used to wear. You know, Debbie Harry, The Clash, Siouxsie of Siouxsie and the Banshees just brought up to date. Only one of the badges was political and you can guess what it said. Yep. Free Palestine.

The whole getup, his clothes, his bag, the buttons was such a cliché that I couldn’t help smiling. But it was, of course, also deeply depressing.

In his recent book When Everyone Knows that Everyone Knows, Steven Pinker explains how protests work as co-ordination mechanisms. People follow each other, until small numbers of individuals have spread their views to large numbers of people, each doing what everyone else is.

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Topics:

Israel

Benjamin Netanyahu

Donald Trump

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