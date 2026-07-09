Become a Member
Fiyaz Mughal

By

Fiyaz Mughal

Opinion

The National Association of Muslim Police has outlived its purpose

When a body representing officers becomes associated with divisive political positions that undermine confidence across communities – such as the claim that Zionism constitutes a form of anti-Muslim hatred – it has lost sight of its core mission

July 9, 2026 15:45
Fiyaz.jpg
A group of Metropolitan Police officers in Central London (Image: Getty Images)
4 min read
Add us as a preferred source

On June 5 this year, Andrew Gilligan published a deeply concerning investigation into the direction of the National Association of Muslim Police (NAMP). His article raised fundamental questions about how far the organisation has drifted from its original purpose as a body intended to advise on policing and engagement with Britain's Muslim communities. Rather than focusing on policing matters within the United Kingdom, NAMP has increasingly ventured into highly contentious geopolitical debates that have little to do with British policing and much to do with ideological positioning on Israel and the Middle East.

One document, produced in late 2025 and authored by NAMP's Vice-Chair, Khaldoun Kabbani, described Zionism as "one of the manifestations of anti-Muslim hatred". It went further still, referring to the Israel Defence Forces as a "Zionist terrorist group", criticising Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and discussing colonialism in North Africa. The paper also claimed that "Zionism represents one of the manifestations of anti-Muslim hatred, stripping Muslims of their humanity and portraying them as 'human animals', 'monsters' and 'Amalekites'."

The obvious question is: what does any of this have to do with British policing? Police representative bodies should concern themselves with policing standards, operational practice, community confidence and supporting serving officers. They should not become vehicles for contentious foreign policy positions or ideological campaigning.

The document also demonstrated a striking lack of understanding of what Zionism represents to many British Jews. Whatever one's views of the policies of successive Israeli governments, Zionism is, for many Jews, the national movement for Jewish self-determination born out of centuries of persecution and culminating in the establishment of the State of Israel. Reducing it to little more than an expression of anti-Muslim hatred does little to foster understanding and instead deepens communal division. It aggravates Muslim and Jewish relations and feels deeply insulting to many of Britain’s Jews.

To get more from opinion, click here to sign up for our free Editor's Picks newsletter.

Topics:

Police

muslim

Support the world’s oldest Jewish newspaper