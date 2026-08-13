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Harry Saul Markham

By

Harry Saul Markham

Opinion

The most important allies we have in the fight against Muslim extremism are Muslims themselves

We must not alienate followers of Islam, devout and secular, who are battling anti-Western ideas in their communities

August 13, 2026 07:30
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Stock image of a Muslim woman speaking at a business meeting (Image: Getty)
6 min read
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We don’t really do bad-mouthing of religion in Britain. Unless we’re at the Oxford Union, of course. Otherwise, that’s just not our way. We leave that to the French. That’s their shtick, and by Jove, they do it remarkably well. To our credit, we are a pretty tolerant bunch. We don’t mind eccentricity. As long as it doesn’t bother us. And even if it does bother us, we’d rather not say a word, at least publicly. We might grumble at home or whine on a mum’s chatroom on Facebook, but, on the whole, taciturnity is our virtue. That’s the good ol’ British reserve!

I did not watch the pugnacious battle of the titans at the Oxford Union debate, aside from a few clips here and there. From what I saw, I understand entirely where those arguing for the motion that “The West is right to be suspicious of Islam” are coming from. Only a few years ago, I would have been on their side. Indeed, it cannot be denied that they articulated many critical truths, and they must be commended for their bravery in stating what needs to be stated.

Yet where I part from the proposition is not over the issues they addressed but the fact they targeted, albeit unwittingly, the very people we need to resist the scourge of Islamism – in short, our liberal Muslim voices.

Before we go further, we must begin on a note of honest reflection. We have a major crisis within, not of, Islam in Britain, Western Europe, and beyond. We hear all the time about the need to “fight Islamist extremism”, invariably couched in a glorious sentence or two about the far-right.

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