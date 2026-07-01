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Sarah Tetteh

By

Sarah Tetteh

Opinion

The ‘man with the golden ear’ who called me a ‘baby Whitney’

Clive Davis carried himself with the confidence of someone who had helped shape American popular culture. He had an aura about him, something I could not quite put my finger on

July 1, 2026 16:50
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Clive Davis, pictured ahead of the 2026 Grammy Awards in LA earlier this year, has died aged 94 (Image: Getty Images)
4 min read

It was the showbiz event of the year. I remember excitedly packing my bags and boarding the plane from Heathrow to LA for the Grammys. I slipped in a neon pink dress loaned by Harrods that reminded me of 1980s Whitney – and it didn’t go unnoticed, as I would later discover when the legendary host Clive thought so too.

Despite the obviously glitzy line-up at the Grammys, that was not what I was most looking forward to. Not at all. It was actually the night before the Grammys, when the who’s who of the A-list world would clamour to get into the Beverly Hilton for Clive Davis’s annual pre-Grammys party. To get an exclusive ticket was like gold dust. So the year I was blessed to secure one – for the red carpet – it was the highlight of my trip.

As stars arrived one by one, we grabbed a few words with them – and they had nothing but praise for their gracious host, Clive. Then, as the red carpet was dying down, Clive himself arrived. Born to a Jewish family in Brooklyn, he carried himself with the confidence of someone who had helped shape American popular culture. He had an aura about him, something I could not quite put my finger on. I would call it simply star quality.

Looking dapper, he had that old-school Hollywood suaveness about him: a true record-industry boss, the type you would only imagine in the movies. When he saw how bubbly I was, the first journalist to grab him for a chat, he joked: “You’re just like a baby Whitney.”

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