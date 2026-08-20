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Dominic Green

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Dominic Green

Opinion

The Jewish stomach: 3,000 years of indigestion, anxiety – and finally Tums

The story of the chalky reflux treatment invented in 1928 by the gentile pharmacist James Harvey Howe Sr – and which I carry in my tallit bag – is, like many unexamined aspects of American life, an everyday example of interfaith harmony

August 20, 2026 13:04
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3 min read
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It has reached my attention that some of you think I might be a little curmudgeonly in disposition, and even a little dyspeptic in judgment.

I cannot deny that, with the passing of the years along with much of my hair and most of teeth, I may have got somewhat stuck in my ways. Another way of putting it is that my “lived experience”, as the kids call it, has confirmed my prejudices. This is a consolation of ageing.

As for dyspepsia, nothing is more Jewish.

Dyspepsia is God’s way of telling us that we remain true to the teachings and dietary habits of our forefathers.

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