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Jules Gomes

By

Jules Gomes

Opinion

The Jewish Bible scholar challenging centuries of Christian anti-Judaism

The attacks on Amy-Jill Levine, the new president of the Catholic Biblical Association, show that supersessionism – the belief that God replaced his chosen people with the Church – remains very much alive in certain circles

September 16, 2026 17:24
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4 min read
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When the celebrated Swiss Protestant theologian Karl Barth published his groundbreaking commentary on Paul’s Epistle to the Romans in 1919, Catholic theologian Karl Adam famously remarked that the book fell “like a bombshell on the playground of the theologians.”

Barth fiercely opposed Nazism and theological antisemitism. Reflecting on a key verse from the prologue of John’s Gospel about Jesus’ incarnation, Barth wrote: “There is one thing we must emphasise especially. The Word did not simply become any ‘flesh.’ It became Jewish flesh.”

For centuries, anti-Judaism has been the default hermeneutic for Christians reading the Christian Bible. Christians have mostly read the Bible with supersessionist lenses predicated on the premise that the Christian Bible usurps the Tanakh, the Church replaces Israel, and the God of Israel has rejected the Jews in favour of Christians as the “Chosen People.”

The election of a top Jewish biblical scholar as the first Jewish president of the Catholic Biblical Association in the US feels as if a bombshell has just struck the playground of Catholic biblical scholarship, shattering the bunker of supersessionism with a head-splitting bang.

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catholicism

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