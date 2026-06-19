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Kobi Michael

By

Kobi Michael

Opinion

The Iran deal is neither a defeat for Israel nor a victory for the Islamic Republic

Tehran has made significant concessions, entering the negotiations militarily weakened, economically devastated, and politically fragile. It is now critical that Jerusalem help shape the outcome of the talks

June 19, 2026 12:04
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Israeli F-15 jets on their way to strike Iran (Image: Israeli Air Force)
5 min read

The dominant narrative about the US-Iran deal – in Israel, across the Middle East, and the Western press – is straightforward: Iran won, Israel lost, and the United States blinked. That narrative contains a grain of truth but it is also, in important ways, wrong. And at a moment when the real negotiations have not yet even begun, getting the analysis right matters enormously.

Let us start with what is often overlooked. Iran signed a document that includes terms it had previously refused outright. The Strait of Hormuz opens unconditionally – no tolls, no leverage. Tehran has agreed in principle to suspend uranium enrichment on its soil for an extended period, to forgo the acquisition or production of nuclear weapons, and to accept a rigorous inspection regime. These are not the terms of a victor. These are the concessions of a state that had been battered into accepting conditions it once called existential red lines.

Iran's nuclear infrastructure has been severely degraded. The Natanz enrichment facility was damaged by roughly 75 per cent. The hardened underground facility at Fordow, long considered the crown jewel of Iranian deterrence, took approximately 30 per cent damage. Iran currently has no operational enrichment capability. Its air defence systems have been destroyed, its navy has been eliminated, around 85 per cent of its defence industry has been demolished and its ballistic missile arsenal has been substantially reduced. The economic cost is staggering: IMF projections suggest a contraction of 7.2 percentage points, on top of an already fragile baseline, with reconstruction costs estimated between $400 billion and one trillion dollars.

Senior Iranian economists have warned their president that recovery will take a decade or more.

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Topics:

Iran

Israel

Hezbollah

Iran nuclear program

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