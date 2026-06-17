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Yaakov Katz

By

Yaakov Katz

Opinion

The Iran deal is bad but Israel has, for now, created a safer Middle East

From Hamas and Hezbollah to Iran itself, the ‘ring of fire’ threatening the Jewish state has been significantly weakened. But Jerusalem must already be preparing for the next round

June 17, 2026 11:52
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Israeli F-16i fighter jets on their way to Iran to carry out strikes. (Image: Israel Defense Forces)
4 min read

There is still a great deal we do not know about the memorandum of understanding that has now reportedly been signed digitally between the United States and Iran.

The unanswered questions are not minor details. They go to the heart of whether this agreement can genuinely prevent Iran from becoming a nuclear threshold state, which should remain the primary priority after everything this region has been through over the last three years.

What verification mechanisms will be put in place to monitor and restrict Iran's ability to pursue a nuclear capability? What will happen to the roughly 450 kilograms of highly enriched uranium that remains buried beneath Isfahan? Will it be removed or destroyed? Who will remove it, and who will be responsible for safeguarding it? Will Iran retain the right to enrich uranium in the future, even at low levels?

As of now, it appears that the agreement does not address Iran's ballistic missile programme, a natural concern for Israel. There is the equally troubling issue that the flow of money into Iran could once again find its way into the hands of Hezbollah and Hamas as well as other terrorist proxies. And there is no escaping the possibility that Tehran will eventually seek to rebuild the military capabilities that were degraded during the recent war.

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Topics:

Iran

Israel

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