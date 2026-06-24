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Ashley Perry

By

Ashley Perry

Opinion

The Iran deal hasn’t ended Arab cooperation with Jerusalem – but it has forced it underground

The Abraham Accords were not merely peace agreements but the foundations of a new regional bloc built around confidence in US leadership and Israeli power. Today, those perceptions are less certain

June 24, 2026 13:14
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(L-R)Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, US President Donald Trump, Bahrain Foreign Minister Abdullatif al-Zayani, and UAE Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed Al-Nahyan wave from the Truman Balcony at the White House after they participated in the signing of the Abraham Accords (Image: Getty Images)
4 min read

It is easy to forget that before the massacre of October 7, the Middle East appeared to be on the verge of a historic transformation.

Israel and Saudi Arabia were edging closer to a normalisation agreement that would almost certainly have drawn several other Arab and Muslim states into a new regional framework.

The Abraham Accords had already shattered decades of diplomatic orthodoxy. The assumption in many Western capitals was that the old formula of "Palestine first" had been replaced by a new reality based on mutual interests: security, economics, technology and a shared fear of Iran.

Hamas understood exactly what was at stake. Senior Hamas officials subsequently acknowledged that preventing Saudi-Israeli normalisation was among the motivations behind the attack.

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Topics:

Abraham Accords

Iran

Saudi Arabia

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