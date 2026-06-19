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Adam Levick

By

Adam Levick

Opinion

The Guardian’s ‘Nazification’ of Jews

The daily’s Arwa Mahdawi accused Gwyneth Paltrow of ‘Gwynocide’ for starring in an Israeli ad. As Howard Jacobsen noted, ‘There is a sadistic triumphalism in charging Jews with genocide’

June 19, 2026 15:17
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Gwyneth Paltrow in a commercial for a luxury housing development in the Israeli city of Herzliya (Photo: 51Park)
4 min read

Antizionism, observed Adam Louis-Klein, "is fundamentally a form of mob behaviour...about activating herd instincts.” It “allows people to commit abuses, support abuses, denigrate others, and rationalise wrongdoing by dissolving their sense of shame, responsibility, and accountability".

The Western antizionist movement shares many characteristics with totalising ideologies, in that it brooks no dissent, rejects nuance, is governed by a self-reinforcing worldview that resists external critique, and operates without any limiting moral principles.

As Shany Mor aptly observed, such activists are dedicated to two nearly theological precepts: that no Palestinian action is ever connected to any Palestinian outcome and that Israel is evil. Their reaction to the October 7 massacre, by definition, couldn't have included introspection about the righteousness of their cause, an apology to Jews, or an emphatic “not in our name” condemnation of Hamas's savage pogrom.

Rather, the metaphysical certainty by which they view Israeli malevolence and Palestinian victimhood resulted in their decision to double-down on their hatred of the Jewish state – promoting a libel of Israeli genocide within a week or two after the mass murder, rape, torture and mutilation of 1,200 Israelis by Hamas, and before the IDF's invasion of Gaza.

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Topics:

The Guardian

Antizionism

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