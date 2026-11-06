The fashionable one-state ruse to destroy the only Jewish state

Israel exists precisely because Jews can’t trust a non-Jewish majority to protect them, and as evidenced by Hamas’s 2023 pogrom, the only reason a real genocide isn’t happening right now is that Israel has borders and a military.

The one-state solution is a classic example of the abstract utopianism long indulged in by a certain type of leftist, without skin in the game and safely shielded from the consequences, eager to risk catastrophe for others to gratify their own particular ideological fetishes. Call it the Lord Farquaad phenomenon, after the preening princeling from Shrek: “Some of you may die, but it’s a sacrifice I am willing to make.”

Curiously, no prominent One-Stater has proposed the same remedy for the long and lethal quarrels of the Indian subcontinent. Then again, there are no Jews involved. True, some of the loopiest also seem to think a one-state solution is the answer to Russia’s war on Ukraine, but most would be rightly appalled by the notion.

The number of countries in which Arabs constitute the majority or largest plurality – not including Palestine, whose national status remains unresolved – is 18. The number of countries in which the same is true of Muslims is 50. The number of Jewish majority countries: one.

The One-Stater would have these figures change, respectively, to 19, 51 and zero. When the only country you have set your sights on wiping off the face of the Earth also happens to be the only Jewish majority country, it’s theoretically possible that you’re not indulging a racism you are psychologically incapable of recognising, all the while projecting it onto its target (“Tell me what you blame the Jews for,” wrote Vasily Grossman, “and I’ll tell you what you’re guilty of.”) But what are the odds? To adapt an American colloquialism: do the maths.

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When words are hammered home

How heartening to see numerous literary luminaries rally to defend Irish novelist Sally Rooney. It is an outrageous attack on free expression for her books to be removed from sale in the UK simply because she promises to channel her royalties to the campaigning organisation Palestine Opinion. If, hypothetically, she had intended to give the money to a proscribed group deploying serious violence for political ends – attacking factories, businesses and even police officers with sledgehammers, say; such an outfit might call itself “Palestine Action” – that would be different. Then these luminaries would be promoting, perhaps wilfully, a puerile falsification of what censorship means. If they furthermore likened her to Salman Rushdie, persecuted, maimed and very nearly murdered by terrorists himself, that would be an extraordinary insult to Rushdie’s suffering and courage in the face of betrayal by so many of his fellow writers.

Thank heavens that is not the case, though, and we do not have to bracket these illustrious authors among those moral toddlers who think that violence they approve of is speech, and speech they disapprove of is violence.