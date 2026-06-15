The Edgware protests against an Israel property fair will drive only more Jews to leave Britain

Which brings us to Sunday in Edgware. A normally quiet suburb home to many synagogues, schools, kosher shops and restaurants. As anti-Israel protesters began to reach the area, many Jewish people chose to come out and counter-protest. Some had organised and mobilised in the prior days as anticipation of these unwelcome visitors spread. Others, just local residents who had no idea of the event taking place, purely outraged to see their neighbourhood become the location for scenes they expect in Central London, not outside their front door. The crowds grew to be substantial enough to close the A41 dual carriageway for several hours causing significant disruption around the area.

I spoke this morning to a colleague who lives in Edgware and was at a family fun day with her children at a local Jewish school. As the protesters made their way past the school gates, she had to try and explain to the children what was happening in their area. How do you explain to a child that hateful protesters have come here due to misinformation amplified by politicians including their own mayor?

The United Synagogue, the charity whose venue was booked by the commercial organiser for the event, has since stated that “due diligence before the event confirmed all properties being marketed were legal in English law. The charity carried out compliance visits on the day which verified that no properties were being marketed contrary to English law.” Ultimately, the protestors don’t care about this. For many activists, their opposition is not limited to settlements beyond the Green Line. In their view the entire State of Israel is illegitimate.

The Mayor often states that London is a “city for all Londoners”. He was quick to add his voice to those opposing this event without substantiating if the allegations are true. He has so far been shamefully silent about the anti-Israel hate mob who came to a Jewish suburb of his city.

In all this noise, there is an important underlying story. This event’s entire purpose was to sell property in Israel to British Jews. I have been struck in my recent experience of just how many Jews have told me they are leaving the country. Not people considering it, but those who have already put plans in place and have a departure date set. Many organisations have also told me that they are seeing this trend in their data.

For many, the increase in antisemitism including the murder of two Jews on Yom Kippur, the arson attacks in North London and the stabbings in Golders Green, have led them to a point where they no longer see a future in this country. The protesters came to Edgware to protest an event selling property in Israel. The result of their actions and those of the politicians who blindly repeated their claims is that future events which support Jews moving to Israel will be even more popular. In this reality, the Mayor’s cry that we live in a “city for all Londoners” rings increasingly hollow.

Russell Langer is director of public affairs at the JLC