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Russell Langer

By

Russell Langer

Opinion

The Edgware protests against an Israel property fair will drive only more Jews to leave Britain

Over 100 MPs and Peers as well as Sadiq Khan helped whip up the rhetoric around the false claim that the event would sell homes beyond the Green Line. In this reality, the Mayor’s cry that we live in a ‘city for all Londoners’ rings increasingly hollow

June 15, 2026 16:19
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Police and protesters outside the Great Israeli Real Estate show at the United Synagogue, Edgware, on June 14, 2026 (Image: X)
3 min read

Yesterday, after two and a half years of anti-Israel protests in Central London, protesters brought their hatred to the streets of Edgware – a multi-ethnic residential suburb on the edge of Greater London that is home to one of the largest Jewish communities in the UK.

Ostensibly, this protest was called in response to “the Great Israeli Real Estate” event taking place at Edgware United Synagogue. It had been alleged that the event would be selling properties beyond the Green Line in territory viewed by the British government as illegally occupied. This has been vociferously denied by the organiser.

Despite this denial, politicians have contributed to the whipping up of rhetoric as this event approached. Several MPs raised it in questions to the Foreign Secretary last Tuesday calling for the event to be banned. Over 100 MPs and Peers subsequently wrote to her on the matter, repeating the allegation that properties on settlements would be for sale at the event.

On Friday, the Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, was asked about the event by Green Party Leader, Zack Polanski, during proceedings in the London Assembly. The Mayor said he shares “concerns about the Great Israeli Real Estate event taking place in our city, which I oppose.” He also took to social media to say he condemns “any attempt to sell property in the settlements in the West Bank – be that in London or anywhere else in the world.”

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Sadiq Khan

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