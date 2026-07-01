The Democrat Party is in the grip of a band of lunatics – but the crisis is also an opportunity

Chevalier still won, because, not in spite of, her insane views, which include arguing that all prisons are illegitimate and that all prisoners, including murderers and rapists, ought to be immediately released.

That was Tuesday.

Three days later, Scott Wiener was heading over to San Francisco’s Trans March. The California state legislator, who hopes to take over the seat that will soon be vacated by the retiring Nancy Pelosi, is one of the nation’s most progressive lawmakers. Himself a gay man, he’s behind many of the seminal laws advancing the causes of the LGBTQ community in California. And, succumbing to pressure from the radical wing of his party, Wiener abandoned his moderately nuanced opinion about the Israeli-Palestinian conflict – which, in the aftermath of October 7, placed at least some of the blame on Hamas’s rapists and baby killers – and instead adopted a harder line that accused Israel of genocide.

Which, evidently, wasn’t enough for the party’s left-wing zealots: Wiener was surrounded by a band of thugs who poked him, gave him the finger, and called him names, accusing him of being insufficiently pro-Palestinians.

“You stopped being queer the moment you started supporting Israel, you piece of sh*t,” hollered one goon, causing a stunned Wiener to flee the scene without participating in the march.

The overall lunacy was so pronounced that even James Carville, the storied Democrat consultant who helped catapult Bill Clinton to the Oval Office, took to the air to argue that the party had to take urgent steps to save itself from being devoured by the crazies.

“Everybody’s always said, ‘No, no, we’re coalition. We’re a big tent,’” Carville roared on his podcast. “And there’s some – there’s just some s*** that I can’t be in the same tent with. Let’s negotiate terms of a schism here. Maybe we can part under some kind of advantageous terms for both of us, but I’m done.”

The Ragin’ Cajun may want to take a deep breath and take another look at the numbers. Chevalier, for example, won her primary by slightly more than 2,000 votes, with just about 66,000 voters out of 770,000 people in the district, or roughly eight per cent, bothering to show up at the ballot. This is hardly a groundswell, or even a sizeable minority: this is a band of well-organised zealots counting on general apathy to mobilise the base and win.

Which, sadly, doesn’t mean that anyone in the party’s leadership is interested in stopping this hostile takeover. That would require having strong, coherent, competing beliefs, and the Democrats haven’t had any of those for a very long time. The party that spent the last decade saying nothing but “Trump Bad” has slowly atrophied into the party of “America Bad,” animated by no other spirit than the one that despises the nation and everything for which it stands.

And that’s a big problem, not only for Democrats but for all Americans. Allowing one of two political parties to be seized by terrorist sympathisers who violently bully anyone they deem insufficiently subservient is not only a political disaster but an outright national security threat.

But the party’s crisis, like every other crisis, is also an opportunity: In the Democrat spiralling into chaos, we already see the contours of a new coalition, far larger and more sustainable than the Commie cadres that are currently ascendant.

Latinos, craving more centrist policies, which is why Congressman Ritchie Torres handily defeated his radical challenger in his mostly Hispanic district. Jews horrified by the rise of antisemitism in the party they once called home. Black voters put off by the party’s current obsession with gender politics – more than two-thirds of black voters, according to a recent Pew survey, believe that people are born as either male or female, a view opposed to the transgender ideology the party has long ago adopted. Chinese landlords unhappy with socialist rent policies that make it difficult for them to thrive.

Any Democrat candidate that brings these groups together – not too tall of an order – is likely to win much bigger victories than those secured by the current crop of lunatics. And that’s very good news for anyone who cares about America’s future.