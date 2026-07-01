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Liel Leibovitz

By

Liel Leibovitz

Opinion

The Democrat Party is in the grip of a band of lunatics – but the crisis is also an opportunity

As the party lurches to the far left and obsesses about Israel, a new mainstream coalition could gain ground among Jews, African Americans, Hispanics and Chinese Americans

July 1, 2026 12:54
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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 18: Congressional candidate Darializa Avila Chevalier speaks during a Get Out the Vote (GOTV) rally at King's Theater on June 18, 2026 in New York City. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) joined Mayor Zohran Mamdani ahead of next week's primary, and the start of early voting on Saturday, as the pair campaigned for Brad Lander, Claire Valdez and Darializa Avila Chevalier, who are challenging incumbents in Democratic primary contests. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)
3 min read

The Democrat Party just had itself a banner month.

To kick things off, its registered voters went to the polls to partake in the party’s primaries, elevating a surreal rogue’s gallery of nearly unbelievable candidates.

In case you’ve missed out on the festivities, here’s a very short list of soon-to-be Democrat members of Congress: We’ve Adam Hamawy, a physician whose claim to fame before running for office was testifying on behalf of Omar abdel Rahman, better known as the Blind Sheikh, a jihadist who died in a federal prison after being convicted of seditious conspiracy for his role in the 1993 World Trade Centre bombing. Hamawy just swept New Jersey’s 12th Congressional District, defeating 11 other candidates.

Never content to be outdone by the Garden State, voters in New York, too, elevated their share of third worldist lunatics, including, most notably, one Darializa Avila Chevalier. Having spent most of her life as a perpetual graduate student at Columbia University, Chevalier became notorious for making extreme anti-American statements, including joking about using the American flag as a napkin. On October 8, 2023, she attended a pro-Palestinian rally in Manhattan, and, shortly thereafter, converted to Islam. She focused much of her campaign not on the needs of New York’s 13th Congressional district, which she sought to represent, but on Israel, accusing her rival, Congressman Adriano Espaillat, of being bought and controlled by Aipac.

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Topics:

Democratic Party

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