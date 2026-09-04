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Zoe Strimpel

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Zoe Strimpel

Opinion

The delicious success of the many food influencers standing up for Jewish and Israeli identity

There are wormholes in the antizionist firmament that is the internet in which it is proudly pro-Israel Jews who are adored

September 4, 2026 12:16
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The sense of the world closing in on Jews, but particularly the concept of our homeland, has at times felt overwhelming since October 7, especially for those of us who spend too much time on social media. And yet there are wormholes in the antizionist firmament that is the internet, in which it is Zionist Jews who are beloved, successful and adored the world over.

The example I know best is food Instagram, where there is a startling efflorescence of Jewish Zionist cooks banking many millions of followers in total, standing up for Jewish and Israeli identity and disseminating the heritage and history with bold pride and joy. Food is the perfect vehicle for this.

Such “creators” include the very kosher Brooklyn-born and based cook Chanie Apfelbaum (“Busy in Brooklyn”), and Mushka Haskelevich (‘mushkainthemarket’), a Brooklyn-based private chef born into a Hasidic community in Crown Heights who spent a decade living and cooking within Jerusalem’s Mehane Yehuda market.

Then there’s the high-key Zionist British cook Josh Halmer (handle “Falmer.uk”) who wears an apron reading “Dumb Bitch”, cooks historic foods eaten by Jews, including Theodor Herzl’s favourite “Altneuland cake” of orange, almond and olive oil, and has recently announced that he will be making Aliyah. He crams in history and just the right amount of Zionist defiance around sumptuous recipes like “medovik”, a Rosh Hoshana honey layered cake, to chicken schug pasta, to what he simply calls “stress-free Jewish mother approved recipe”, a traybake of spiced chicken and rice. In the three months since I began to follow him, his Instagram audience has increased by 30,000 to 119,000. Dozens of non-Jewish fellow food vloggers adore his recipes. This is one of the most unapologetic of the food Zionists out there, and it’s working for, not against, him.

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Topics:

Israeli food

Instagram

Jewish food

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