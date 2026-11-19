At Stanford, the university’s 2024 antisemitism report described objections to a Chanukah celebration organised by Jewish law students. Other students characterised the event as Zionist. The offending activities included lighting a menorah and eating traditional doughnuts.

A religious celebration was assigned a geopolitical meaning by people who were not participating in it. Jewishness itself had become incriminating evidence.

These stories tell of the return of something that has existed throughout history: the conditional Jew.

The modern emancipation of the Jews rested on a promise that was never perfectly honoured but nevertheless transformed Jewish life: Jews would be treated as individual citizens. They would answer for their own conduct, not for the alleged conduct of “the Jews”.

In 1789, arguing for Jewish emancipation before the French National Assembly, the Count of Clermont-Tonnerre produced the sentence that would define the bargain: “We must refuse everything to the Jews as a nation and accord everything to Jews as individuals.” His immediate target was separate political and legal status, not the right to practise Judaism. Yet formal equality did not settle the question of what Jews would be expected to surrender in order to belong.

Jews could enter society, but the terms of acceptance were set by others. Alfred Dreyfus was both an assimilated Frenchman and an officer in the French army, and neither protected him. To his accusers, the Jew’s loyalty was necessarily divided and his belonging subject to revocation. Today, citizenship can remain legally secure while participation in ordinary life becomes conditional. The people administering the test are landlords, festival organisers and fellow students.

The conditional Jew may enter, provided he first condemns Israel. He may belong, provided he repudiates Zionism. If he performs this act of dissociation convincingly, he may even be celebrated as proof that the movement excluding other Jews cannot possibly be antisemitic. If he declines, his silence becomes evidence against him.

A Jew may understand his relationship to Israel through family, historical memory, religion, refuge, peoplehood or national self-determination. Those attachments can coexist with profound opposition to an Israeli government. But the person demanding that these attachments be renounced need recognise none of these distinctions.

Antizionist Jews have every right to their convictions. The difficulty arises when those convictions become the template against which other Jews are judged, and when their presence is used to absolve those who exclude Jews of different opinions. How could the movement be antisemitic when these Jews stand with it?

In France, Jean-Luc Mélenchon, the leader of the far-left La France Insoumise (LFI), has made this hierarchy unusually clear. In a June 2024 text, he welcomed Jewish voices saying “not in our name”. In the following paragraph, he described antisemitism in France as supposedly residual and absent from popular demonstrations. Jewish voices were elevated when they challenged the Jewish community. Jewish fears were dismissed when they challenged the movement’s account of itself.

The obvious objection is that prominent supporters of the Palestinian cause also lose engagements. The recent case of Macklemore comes obviously to mind. But the word “cancellation” obscures a crucial distinction.

There is a difference between asking a person to account for what he has said and done in the past – and requiring him to say something because of who he is. One is an argument about individual conduct. The other is a loyalty test imposed on the basis of identity. No artist is entitled to every stage. But the freedom to condemn a person’s opinions does not include the freedom to infer those opinions from his identity.

And it is indeed who one is rather than what one says that is the litmus test for Jews. Even outspoken condemnation of the Israeli government does not necessarily secure acceptance.

Nadav Lapid’s film Yes is an indictment of the Israeli artistic community for what he considers its complicity in the war. Yet this year he withdrew from the Marseille International Film Festival after around ten film-makers withdrew their films because of his participation. The stated grounds for the boycott were that part of his film’s budget had come from the Israel Film Fund.

Brad Lander offers the American version. The Democratic Party’s Representative-elect for New York’s 10th congressional district has called the war in Gaza a genocide. In August, at a New York demonstration against a Hindu nationalist rally that he had been invited to attend, some protesters told him to leave. He describes himself as a progressive Zionist and supports Israel’s existence as a Jewish state, and that was sufficient for them.

What remains is a permanent examination in which the person administering it sets the threshold. A Jew may condemn Israeli policy out of conviction.

But when that condemnation becomes the price of admission, the principle of conditional belonging remains in place.

In a survey conducted before October 7, 2023 by the European Union Agency for Fundamental Rights, 75 per cent of Jewish respondents said they felt people in their country held them responsible for the Israeli government’s actions because they were Jewish. The disclosure of a Jewish identity becomes the beginning of an interrogation.

The contemporary loyalty test speaks the language of justice, solidarity and inclusion, and is no less discriminatory for doing so. It does not say that Jews can never belong. It promises that they may belong after the proper act of dissociation.

The conditional Jew does not first appear with an expulsion order or a confiscation decree. Sometimes he appears in an email from a holiday landlord, or a WhatsApp message from a boat’s skipper.

That is why the small humiliation matters. It contains the entire principle in miniature. The Jew is told that equality remains available to him. He must simply establish that he deserves it.

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Simone Rodan is senior envoy for Europe at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies (FDD)