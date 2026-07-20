The Church of England’s ill-worded Kairos II motion heightened Jewish fears – and I deeply regret it

We live in an age of binaries. Ever angrier political dialogue and the soundbite debates of social media demand that we take simple “for or against” positions on highly complex issues. Are you leave or remain? Are you pro or anti-immigration? Are you an eco-warrior or a climate change denier? Are you pro-Israel or pro-Palestine? Those who feel unable to comply with such simple either/ors are often made to feel weak or indecisive, as if they don’t have the guts for the battle. Nuance is derided in an age of binaries.
The rabbinic tradition upon which Christianity draws so heavily is infinitely more subtle. There it is dispute and debate that reveals truth. Your opponent in a disagreement is not your enemy. They are your partner in a shared endeavour of discerning answers and solutions. And ideally there are no winners or losers. As you discern together, either you are shown to be right or you learn something that you did not know before.
Of course, such an outcome depends on having the right posture. It means listening in order to understand and learn from, rather than to defeat, one’s opponent. Critically, such a posture of listening must never mean that we are silent when we see hatred, prejudice or discrimination, which must always be condemned. But such a posture usually means avoiding simple binaries to seek together new or unexpected truths or solutions.
This is precisely the style of debate that Christians see in the life of Jesus. For example, in St John’s Gospel, Jesus is presented with a woman who is caught in the very act of adultery. Her accusers essentially ask a binary question: should she be stoned or should she not? But Jesus will not be trapped by so misleading a demand. He writes in the dust with his finger (perhaps a reference to the Torah written by the finger of G-d) and then responds: “Let anyone among you who is without sin be the first to throw a stone at her.” And the accusers drift away one by one, not defeated but made to reflect on their own lives by a response that moves them beyond the binary to learn something new about themselves.
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