The Church of England’s ill-worded Kairos II motion heightened Jewish fears – and I deeply regret it

This for me carries an important message about how the Church of England (a national Church established by law and holding legal responsibility for the “cure” or every soul in the nation, regardless of faith) should approach the highly complex issues surrounding Middle Eastern politics. We should listen attentively. We must hear the cry of the fast-disappearing Palestinian church and their experiences of suffering and intense pain. And we must equally hear the cry of Jewish communities in our own nation, many of whom live in such fear of a rising tide of antisemitism that they wonder if they have a future in this nation.

But whilst we listen, adopting a simplistic “for or against” binary position undoes our historic calling. Like Jesus, we need to be listening in such a way that fosters dialogue and mutual understanding. It is not within the Church of England’s power to resolve the conflict in the Holy Land. But that conflict has massive expressions in the UK at local level, especially in towns such as those I serve in Lancashire. If we can maintain the trust of all sides, we can be a place where prayer can happen, dialogue take place and unlikely relationships be built.

The problem with the recently debated Palestine Kairos motion, one that felt to me to be so ill-judged that I did not feel able even to vote, is that the Church of England’s General Synod has taken a side. In one of the world’s most complex conflicts, we have fallen for the binary trap. After amendments, the motion did state that we should “hear” rather than “receive” documents such as Kairos II. But these semantic distinctions mean little in the context of such a visceral conflict. And by naming that document, one that uses such provocative language and, as was argued in Synod, contravenes the IHRA definition of antisemitism which the bishops agreed in 2018, we have created winners and losers. One side rejoices. The other feels bitterly betrayed. The task of Christian leaders who wish to be peacemakers and reconcilers locally is rendered far harder.

Of course, as a Christian I want to stand with the precious, living stones who are the Christians of the Holy Land. As someone who shares friendships with Muslim neighbours, I want to understand their concerns and fears. But at the same time my family on my father’s side is Jewish and can also tell stories of oppression and displacement. They were driven out of Lithuania during the pogroms. My father moved to the Jewish community in St Anne’s to find refuge during the Blitz. I want to hear all sets of experiences. So, I deeply regret the offence that an ill-worded and ill-timed motion has caused to the Jewish community in this country and beyond. I am profoundly sorry that this motion will have added to the mood of fear that so many Jewish people in the UK are experiencing.

There is much more, of course, to the Church of England than those who gather for General Synod. I am pleased to hear that so many local churches are reaching out to Jewish brothers and sisters to reassure, and I have had such meetings myself. We need to make it abundantly clear that to “hear” does not mean to “accept” Kairos II and certainly does not justify employing the language of the document. But the most important step the Church of England can take at this stage is to reflect anew on its historic vocation in relation to a multi-cultural nation. We need to return to the example of the one we call the Messiah in order to avoid simple binaries and, by listening attentively to a range of voices, find truth in unexpected places.

Philip North is the Bishop of Blackburn