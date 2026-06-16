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Lord Davies

By

Lord Davies

Opinion

The Chief Rabbi of Odesa’s plea for the 100 war orphans in his community’s care will stay with me forever

The international community must stand with Ukraine and support its fight for a just and lasting peace. What happens in Ukraine matters to all who believe in democracy, sovereignty and the rule of law

June 16, 2026 16:18
Lord Davies.jpg
Lord Davies (with microphone) speaks at the Chabad Synagogue in Odesa next to Rabbi Wolf on the left (Image: Lord Davies)
2 min read

Having spent my professional working life as a career detective in London’s Metropolitan Police, I assumed that I had witnessed a whole range of tragic and heartbreaking encounters over my 32-year career. I sincerely believed that little could still surprise or profoundly affect me after so many years of policing.

But, during my latest visit to war-torn Ukraine, there was one moment that will certainly stay with me for the rest of my life – and it was the most moving experience in many decades.

As part of a cross-party delegation organised by the UK Friends of Ukraine charity, I was deeply honoured to speak at the Chabad Synagogue in Odesa, where I was greeted by the Chief Rabbi of Odesa and southern Ukraine, Rabbi Wolf.

An extremely charming man, the Rabbi swiftly proceeded to make a plea, asking if I could offer a message of support for more than 100 recently orphaned children, most of whom had lost their parents in Russia’s appalling war. This request was heart-wrenching.

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Topics:

Russia Ukraine War

Chabad

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