The Chief Rabbi of Odesa’s plea for the 100 war orphans in his community’s care will stay with me forever

The Rabbi explained that these children had effectively become his “stepchildren” and that he, together with members of the synagogue, was caring for them around the clock to ensure their safety and wellbeing.

Putin's war has been indiscriminate from the start, deliberately targeting civilians and non-military sites, in a desperate bid to strike fear and terror into the hearts and minds of the people of Ukraine.

Men, women, children and old people, veterans and civilians – the Russian war regime’s barbarity knows no bounds.

The synagogue was full of children of all ages and with a great deal of humility, I looked them in their eye and said: “Ukraine can – and will – win this war.”

We must ensure that hope becomes reality. If Ukraine were to fail, the consequences would extend far beyond its borders, and even more horrendous crimes will be perpetrated. We cannot allow that to happen.

Moreover, during my trip I also met other Ukrainians whose lives have been impacted by the conflict. What profoundly struck me was the sheer determination and gallantry of the Ukrainian people, who vowed: “We will not be beaten.” Despite the enormity of the loss of life, the Ukrainian people are more defiant than ever to ensure justice prevails.

Now more than ever, the international community must stand with Ukraine and support its fight for a just and lasting peace. What happens in Ukraine matters not only to Ukrainians, but to all who believe in democracy, sovereignty and the rule of law.

Hope is the ability to find light amid darkness. Rabbi Wolf and countless other brave Ukrainians embody that hope every day – and against the odds. It was a truly humbling experience.

It is becoming clearer by the day that the tide is now turning against Russia – and this is partially thanks to the sterling leadership of President Zelensky, whose bravery and resolve is focusing Ukrainians’ hopes and dreams on securing a lasting peace.

I have said since the beginning of this conflict that Ukraine can – and will – win, leading to it emerging as a powerful country on the world stage. It is only a matter of time until this eventually happens – but the cards for this to happen imminently are currently in Putin’s court.

Of course, it is in his best interests to keep the war dragging on for as long as possible; but, provided the West does not abandon Ukraine, peace could come sooner than we think, especially if Russia is forced to come to the negotiating table.

It is incumbent upon us all to ensure Ukraine wins this war.

Slava Ukraini!

Baron Davies of Gower is a Conservative former MP