Become a Member
Harry Saul Markham

By

Harry Saul Markham

Opinion

The campaign to ban kosher and halal slaughter hides a very dangerous agenda

This is less about animal welfare than making Britain inhospitable to anyone who isn’t white and Christian. More disturbing still is the silence of genuine animal-rights activists as their cause is hijacked

September 18, 2026 14:19
GettyImages-1232376641.jpg
Happy organic cows are released to graze out in fields (Photo: Getty Images)
5 min read
Add us as a preferred source

There’s nothing I love more than hearing some flamboyant, sartorially elegant Restorenik pontificate about their commitment to “humane slaughter”, whatever that means. After they’ve shovelled down a full English breakfast, the bacon and sausages of which likely emerged from a high-concentration CO₂ chamber, they take to X where they angrily affirm their opposition to kosher and halal killing mechanisms, claiming that these barbaric practices have no place in a civilised country.

An hour later, as they battle a lingering dyspepsia, they vituperate about the phantasmatic elites who despise white people and local rural communities which are denied their Country Sports, a rather splendid euphemism. Let it be said that despite these guys living here for a very long time, they obviously have no sense of English irony.

I’ve never quite got, mind you, how one can believe there is anything remotely humane about slaughtering and inevitably torturing an innocent, sentient creature, invariably cognisant of their own suffering and sepulchral fate. Maybe that’s just a problem for us vegans and animal rights’ campaigners. Maybe we’re just too absorbed in the science which tells us that animals experience a staggering degree of anguish and torment, just as we would, when separated from their parents, placed in spaceless battery cages, or when subsequently murdered in what is promiscuously described as a factory. Indeed, there’s an exciting conference this coming October of the Humane Slaughter Association. I wish I could be there. But all I could possibly say to attendees is that probably the only humane way of killing an animal is not to kill one in the first place. That said, I guess I would be a little outnumbered at that sort of gathering.

It is in that spirit that I would prefer our community to move towards some form of stunning before ritual slaughter, even if that would still leave us some distance from anything I could call humane (see above). And yet, I cannot but oppose the current campaign to ban kosher and halal meat production as the tone of the campaign is contaminated by a pernicious, xenophobic, and un-British nationalism which believes that there should be no space for otherness in our country. And without space for the other, that is the right to be different, there can be no space for all the other ideals we cherish.

To get more from opinion, click here to sign up for our free Editor's Picks newsletter.

Topics:

Shechitah

Support the world’s oldest Jewish newspaper