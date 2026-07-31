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Liel Leibovitz

By

Liel Leibovitz

Opinion

The best answer to antisemitism? Read the Torah

The Simchat Torah Challenge attracts young Jews long assumed adrift, inspiring them not through a social cause but by reconnecting them with the book that has held us together for millennia

July 31, 2026 15:11
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Simchat Torah celebration in Netanya (Image: Getty Images)
3 min read
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A few weeks after October 7, 2023, I flew to Los Angeles to attend a conference about antisemitism. In the finest Hollywood tradition, the room was thick with what the entertainment press likes to call A Listers, actors and directors and studio moguls revered by millions around the world.

Even in that illustrious room, however, Dan Loeb stood out.

The investor and philanthropist delivered a short and poignant speech. A lot of people are asking me what we can do right now, he said, and the answer is simple: learn Torah.

He wasn’t speaking hypothetically. He had purchased each of the attendants that evening an elegant Chumash, and urged the famous folks in attendance to pick up a copy on their way out and get busy reading.

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Torah

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