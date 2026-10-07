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Jonathan Sacerdoti

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Jonathan Sacerdoti

Opinion

The BBC’s rotten decision to repeat the grotesque genocide charge against Israel on October 7

Only a small minority of the association’s members backed the disputed claim, while a separate much larger group of experts rejected it. The broadcaster mentioned the first and ignored the second on a day that should have been about the victims of the Hamas massacres

October 7, 2026 17:55
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4 min read
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The BBC made an extraordinary choice shortly after midnight.
It could have begun its third-anniversary coverage of the October 7 massacre of Israelis by Palestinians with reminders of the murdered, the kidnapped, the families still carrying the wounds of that day, the scale of the assault, the deliberate slaughter of civilians, the rapes, the burning of homes, the hostages dragged into Gaza. It didn’t.

Instead, among the first things it chose to tell its audience, within the very first hour of the day itself, was this: “Last year, the world’s leading association of genocide scholars declared that Israel was committing genocide in Gaza.” There is something rotten in that editorial decision. Something distinctly sick.

The anniversary marks the day Israel suffered the worst massacre of Jews in a single day since the Holocaust. To use that date as an opportunity to reinsert a disputed, politically charged accusation of genocide against Israel is grotesque. The BBC knows the authority it confers on such a claim merely by repeating it beneath on their new website.

If it insists on marking October 7 this way, it should at least tell its audience what the International Association of Genocide Scholars vote actually amounted to. Only 28 per cent of IAGS members voted. The association had roughly 500 members; about 129 participated. Of those, 86 per cent backed the resolution. So roughly 110 people, around 22 to 24 per cent of the entire membership depending on the precise membership figure used, affirmatively endorsed this supposedly momentous declaration. That is rather different from the grandiose formulation, “the world’s leading association of genocide scholars declared…” Even The Guardian had to correct its presentation after initially describing the result as an overwhelming majority of members. The 86 per cent referred only to the minority who voted.

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Topics:

BBC

October 7 Massacres

Israel

Gaza

Hamas

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