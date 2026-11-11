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Alex Hearn

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Alex Hearn

Opinion

The backlash to the Bell Report is as shocking as its findings on antisemitism in schools

Those who claim to care about the safety of children in Gaza are outraged at the idea of protecting Jewish children in Britain. I fear our country has crossed a line it once swore it never would

November 11, 2026 15:42
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3 min read
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The independent review into antisemitism in schools and colleges, led by Sir David Bell, should have stopped everyone in their tracks. It laid bare how institutions have failed to protect Jewish students. Almost three in five Jewish pupils surveyed had experienced or witnessed antisemitism. In one class, every single child described being abused on the way to or from school.

For Jewish schools, security creates a caseload no other schools carry, shaping almost every part of school life. None of this happened in a vacuum. Toxic rhetoric comes from politicians, the media, online and on the streets. The J7 Task Force found that Britain recorded the highest rise in antisemitism of all the Western democracies with significant Jewish communities.

The report alone shows an alarming new normal, but the response to it has been even more telling. Within days, Owen Jones stamped “DEBUNKED!” across its cover in giant red letters, a method of peer review not yet adopted by the Royal Society. Mehdi Hasan, meanwhile, found the good news: antisemitic attitudes aren’t rising, only anti-Israel ones. Jewish pupils, like the 14-year-old called a “Jew bitch” and assaulted, will be relieved to learn that the people abusing them are merely analysing foreign policy. Double Down News went one better, discovering the real victims of a report into antisemitism: non-Jewish pupils and staff.

It is shameful that Sir David Bell has had to take to these pages to defend a report protecting Jewish schoolchildren. He is not the first. Joan Donoghue, former president of the ICJ, had to correct the false claim that the court had found genocide in Gaza plausible. When it comes to Jews, lies go viral but corrections don’t.

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Topics:

NEU

Owen Jones

Gaza

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