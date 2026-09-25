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Philipp Peyman Engel

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Philipp Peyman Engel

Opinion

The anti-Israel far-left takes Berlin – with Hamas sympathisers in tow

Voters in Germany’s capital have handed a resounding victory to Die Linke, a party dogged by extremism, accusations of antisemitism and troubling links to terror supporters

September 25, 2026 11:42
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The Left's leadership celebrate Sunday's election results (Image: Getty Images)
3 min read
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The city of Berlin has voted. And without any gloating, cynicism or schadenfreude, purely as a matter of fact: Berlin has got exactly what it deserves.

No voter can claim not to have known what sort of political creature the winner of this election is. A party that has been monitored by Germany’s domestic intelligence service in several of its regional states because of extremist currents within their ranks – and which, not entirely coincidentally, would like to abolish that very service; a party that would happily hand Ukraine over to the Kremlin tomorrow, if not today; a party riddled with people who hate Jews and Israel; a party whose last politicians with any decency or moral compass fled long ago.

No, I am not talking about the far-right AfD. I am talking about the far-left Die Linke. The successor party to East Germany’s former communist ruling SED emerged as the clear winner on Sunday, taking 25.8 per cent of the vote – almost five points ahead of the second-placed CDU. A landslide.

Of all parties, it is the parliamentary representative of antizionism – or, more precisely, of the elimination of Israel – of Arab migrants and of pampered German middle-class kids spoiled by affluence, who for almost three years have flooded Berlin’s streets with antisemitic chants glorifying terrorism and screaming “Yallah Intifada”, that is now the strongest political force in the capital.

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Topics:

Germany

German Jews

Berlin

Hamas

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