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Josef Joffe

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Josef Joffe

Opinion

The AfD’s rise threatens not German democracy, but German reliability

The party’s success reflects the failure of the government to deal with the “Four Fears”: economic stagnation, inflation, unregulated immigration and Wokism

September 8, 2026 17:36
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(L-R) Alice Weidel, co-chairwoman of the AfD parliamentary group in the Bundestag, Ulrich Siegmund, the party’s lead candidate in the Saxony-Anhalt state election, and Tino Chrupalla, co-chairman of the AfD parliamentary group, celebrate the first exit poll in Magdeburg, Germany, on September 6 (Image: Getty Images)
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Normally, the global press would not devote page-one coverage to a provincial election. In Germany, the world’s media did, and rightly so. In Saxony-Anhalt, one of the 16 federal states, the voters have delivered a horrifying verdict, rewarding the ultra-right “Alternative for Germany” (AfD) with 44 per cent of the ballots cast. This far-out party is within reach of the state’s prime-minister’s office, a first in the history of the Federal Republic.

In the new parliament, the AfD just needs three more seats to anoint its local leader Siegmund Ulrich as Chief Executive. But it has a problem. The other parties have erected a Brandmauer, a firewall. They want no truck with the pariah. Yet help may be on the way from a weird bedfellow. That would be the BSW, which stands for “Alliance Sarah Wagenknecht. ” It is as far out left as the AfD is on the extreme right. And yet, It seems willing to pitch in. With its five seats, the BSW could propel Siegmund over the top.

For the country. this cynical marriage of the extremes would turn a fiasco into a disaster. Totally absurd this wedding of ideological foes is not, for on foreign policy they are almost peas in a pod. They are both anti-Ukraine and pro-Russian, no friends of NATO and the EU – the two pillars of German foreign policy.

Among historians of the 20th century, this evokes grim memories. Did not Nazis and Communists, mortal enemies both, bring down the Weimar Republic, the first German democracy? The nightmare is this: AfD plus BSW could conquer a not exactly weighty part of the Federal Republic as harbingers of worse to come for the entire country. As goes Erfurt, so goes Berlin...

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Topics:

Germany

AfD

Chancellor Friedrich Merz

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