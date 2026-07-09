Tehran’s military escalation may prove another strategic miscalculation

Over the past two days, the ceasefire between the US and the Islamic Republic of Iran, reached last month, has effectively collapsed. After the regime attacked commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz, the US has now struck regime targets for a second straight day, with Tehran responding by attacking neighbouring countries. The question is why the Islamic Republic would risk its remaining military assets and oil exports by provoking Washington.
By midday on July 9, Tehran time, the Iranian armed forces had announced a new wave of attacks against US bases across the region, virtually guaranteeing further American retaliation. Iranian commanders had earlier vowed to target all countries hosting US forces.
At the same time, President Donald Trump's rhetoric toward Tehran's decision-makers has undergone a dramatic reversal over the past 48 hours. Abandoning his previously conciliatory tone, he denounced them as "liars." Nour News, an outlet closely aligned with Iran's top security establishment, responded on July 9: "Trump speaks of attack and blockade; but in the Persian Gulf, a crisis may begin with a single decision, while no will can guarantee how it ends. Some responses come late, but they change the equation."
Although last month's temporary agreement established a fragile ceasefire, it left the final status of the Strait unresolved and required Tehran to refrain from interfering with maritime traffic during the 60-day pause in hostilities. As shipping gradually resumed, largely by routing vessels along Oman's southern coast, Tehran appears to have concluded that its most valuable bargaining chip was losing leverage.
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