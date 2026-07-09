Tehran’s military escalation may prove another strategic miscalculation

For Trump, whose primary objective in agreeing to the ceasefire was the reopening of Hormuz and the restoration of global energy flows, Iran’s renewed attacks crossed a red line. Iranian leaders may have misjudged his tolerance, having repeatedly argued that Washington has little ability to neutralise Tehran's leverage over the strategic waterway.

Some analysts argue that the Islamic Republic is acting rationally by intimidating commercial shipping in order to preserve its strongest negotiating asset. But viewed in the broader context of the diplomatic crises that have unfolded since Trump withdrew from the Obama-era nuclear agreement in 2018, Tehran's persistent reluctance to reach a lasting accommodation with Washington becomes evident, including during the Biden presidency.

Others contend that escalation is intrinsic to the Islamic Republic's political model. Even after losing dozens of senior leaders in 2025 and 2026, suffering extensive damage to its military infrastructure, and coming under a naval blockade, the leadership still appears convinced that controlled military escalation can produce strategic gains.

Yet the internal crisis may be even more serious than the military and economic challenges. With Ali Khamenei gone, the central pillar holding together the Islamic Republic's political system has disappeared. His designated successor, Mojtaba Khamenei, is either dead or incapacitated. Power appears to rest with an opaque inner circle whose most visible public figure is Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf. His institutional authority, however, rests largely on an office whose term expires within a year. Reproducing the tightly choreographed electoral process that characterised the Khamenei era may prove increasingly difficult as competing factions seek a larger share of power in the absence of an undisputed arbiter.

One indication of these tensions was the absence of Iran's three former presidents from Khamenei's lengthy funeral ceremonies in early July. Either the ruling leadership excluded them, or they chose to boycott the ceremonies in silent protest.

Instead of pursuing stabilisation, economic recovery, and reconciliation with its neighbours, the Islamic Republic continues to bet on escalation, hoping that military pressure will force Washington to back down and ultimately strengthen Tehran's regional position.

Perhaps that confidence reflects another strategic miscalculation. As one Iranian journalist wrote, "The history of the Islamic Republic is less a history of victories than a history of strategic miscalculations – from the seizure of the US Embassy and the nuclear programme to its proxy strategy, and now its gamble with the Strait of Hormuz.”

The Islamic Republic seems to believe it is raising the cost for the US and strengthening its hand; in reality, it is weakening a regime already under unprecedented strain.

Mardo Soghom is a former deputy editor and regional director for West Asia at Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty