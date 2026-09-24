Become a Member
Liel Leibovitz

By

Liel Leibovitz

Opinion

Sorry, Ed Sheeran had every reason to know about Macklemore’s anti-Israel vitriol

The red-headed crooner must have assumed that all that nice talk of unity no longer extended to Jews – which is precisely the message coming from so much of our toxic culture industries these days

September 24, 2026 17:15
GettyImages-455829276
Ed Sheeran (L) and Macklemore perform on September 20, 2014 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Image: Getty Images)
3 min read
Add us as a preferred source

It’s been a rough couple of weeks for Ed Sheeran.

Embarking on a new world tour – the previous one netted nearly a billion dollars – the red-headed crooner invited a few lesser lights to warm up his massive crowds. One of them, a self-described rapper named Macklemore, used his brief time on stage not to sing but to rant about Israel committing genocide and rave about freeing Palestine.

Ticket holders who paid good money to be entertained, not lectured by an imbecile, were furious, and venues soon threatened to drop the tour altogether if Macklemore remained on the ticket.

With a crisis on his hands, Sheeran sprung into action, and… blamed the whole mess on someone else.

To get more from opinion, click here to sign up for our free Editor's Picks newsletter.

Topics:

America

Support the world’s oldest Jewish newspaper