Sorry, Ed Miliband, ‘as a Jew’ is not an argument or a shield from criticism

While filming The Real Rooneys for Disney+, Wayne Rooney learned that his nan's family were Polish Jews. When a producer pointed out that this makes him Jewish too, he suggested "Roo the Jew" as a name for a spin-off. With the debate regarding the greatest Jewish footballer of all time now settled, I wonder where his journey goes next. A Friday night dinner? Fasting on Yom Kippur? An Arsenal season ticket? Or an opinion on Israel, prefaced, no doubt, with three words guaranteed to give him one more free pass.
"As a Jew…"
There is something curious about the words “as a Jew” and those who tend to use it. The Chief Rabbi doesn't need to tell us he is speaking “as a Jew.” Nor do the leaders of communal bodies such as the Board of Deputies or the Jewish Leadership Council. Everyone knows. Their Jewishness isn't a credential they need to produce before expressing an opinion. It is woven into who they are, what they do and invariably why their views are being sought. The phrase tends to appear only when Jewishness is being used as a licence – deployed as a prelude to criticism and condemnation but rarely, if ever, to tribute.
"As a proud British Jew" set the context for Ed Miliband's recent statement to Parliament, introducing sanctions aimed at the settlements, delivered in language aimed at Israel. Now, as a Jew, I can only imagine how painful that would, or at least should, have been for him. A proud British Jew, the Foreign Secretary no less, believing he had no choice but to sanction the world's only Jewish state. I don't envy him. In his shoes, I would talk of a "heavy heart". I would explain why I thought it necessary, and why I desperately hoped it would not be necessary for long. I would extend an olive branch to my community, who I know would be hurting too, and to those in my party for whom Israel means so much.
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