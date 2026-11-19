Last week something rather wonderful took place in London. Shesh Besh, an ensemble of three Arab and three Jewish musicians from Israel, performed their first London show in 17 years at the British Library. Their unique blend of Western classical and Middle Eastern sounds was something I had not heard before – and it offered life-affirming joy, as well as a moving celebration of friendship and coexistence.

Since its formation in 2000, Shesh Besh has united Jewish musicians from the Israel Philharmonic Orchestra and leading Arab musicians, two of whom are professors at the Jerusalem Music Academy, with concerts intended as a bridge between the cultures. They are also a band of friends, as their playful onstage interactions demonstrated. The ease with which they exchanged smiles, jokes and musical cues was as natural as the way their different traditions came together in performance. Here was coexistence not as an abstract political aspiration but as a lived reality, expressed through a common musical language.

In an interview on BBC World Service before the show, Michael Maroun, who plays the oud – a stringed instrument traditional in Middle Eastern music – had been asked if, during a difficult political climate, he ever faced criticism for performing alongside Jewish musicians. Maroun sounded baffled. “No,” he said, pointing out that he is an Israeli citizen. “We are good musicians and together we play very beautiful music. We want to be optimistic – we want to make a better future for every one of us.”

There was something quietly powerful about the simplicity of his answer. At a time when so much public discourse insists on dividing people into opposing camps, these musicians seemed almost impatient with the premise. When music has sometimes felt a hostile place for Jewish musicians and fans alike, it was refreshing to be at a concert where the goal was peace, bringing people together – and glorious music. It was a privilege to hear the immense talents of Aziz Naddaf on percussion, Boaz Meirovitch on flute, Gilad Rivkin on violin, Maroun on oud, Sami Kheshaiboun on violin and Uri Arbel on double bass. Naddaf gave me a new appreciation of the humble tambourine, coaxing an astonishingly room-filling sound from the instrument with little more than his fingertips tapping, brushing and striking its surface.