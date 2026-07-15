The government has found £250 million to protect Jewish schools, synagogues and community buildings. Good – although nobody should have to smuggle their children past armed guards to attend nursery. Spend five minutes thinking about what that money actually represents, and the applause should stick in your throat.
Security funding is what a state pays when it has decided not to solve the underlying problem. It is the cost of managing symptoms rather than treating the disease. Every bollard, every guard, every CCTV camera is effectively an admission: we are not going to stop the people creating this threat, so here is some money to help you survive them. It is triage, not treatment – and triage, repeated indefinitely, stops being an emergency measure and starts to become policy.
Consider the arithmetic. A sum of £250 million is a serious amount of money. It buys steel, glass, trained personnel and technology. What it cannot buy is a single additional prosecution, a single successful contempt-of-court action against an organiser who calls for intifada on a London street, or a single preacher losing his platform for inciting hatred against Jews. Money spent on defence and money spent on deterrence are not substitutes for one another, and a government that only ever reaches for the chequebook is telling you, whether it means to or not, which of the two problems it considers solvable.
Meanwhile, marches that call for intifada, chants that stray well past protest into open incitement, and preachers who traffic in the oldest hatred in Europe continue largely unmolested, waved through under the banner of “proportionate policing” and “community tension management”. These are phrases doing an enormous amount of work. They convert operational timidity into the language of careful judgement. Nobody at the Home Office wants to be the one who authorised a heavy-handed response to a protest; far easier to let the CPS’s charging thresholds absorb the blame while the community absorbs the fear.
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