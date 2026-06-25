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Alex Hearn

By

Alex Hearn

Opinion

Rooney’s antizionism isn’t political comment but a creed: Israel is evil, its defeat salvation

In her telling, to stand against the Jewish state is not merely permitted. It is the measure of whether you are a good person at all

June 25, 2026 12:55
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Sally Rooney at the Winter TCA 2020 in Pasadena, California, January 17, 2020 (Image: Getty Images)
4 min read

On June 16, at a Dublin event billed as “Palestine and the Politics of Solidarity,” Irish author Sally Rooney told the room that “the liberation of Palestine really does represent the liberation of the world.”

It was not a slip. Three months earlier, addressing the People's Congress for The Hague Group, she had said almost exactly the same. The cause was, she declared, “a struggle for human liberation and for our future on this earth.” Struggle. Total and righteous. The people who talk this way have never once doubted they are the good ones. Neither did those who talked this way before them.

One territorial conflict reimagined to mean the freedom of everyone, everywhere, and for all time. That is not how anyone describes a war, a border, or even an atrocity. It is how people describe salvation. A worldview that explains everything is not a position, it is a creed.

Listen to the rest of the Dublin speech and the language is unmistakable. Rooney blamed Israel for the rise of fascism across Europe. “The political classes in Europe today are cooperating with and learning from the US and Israeli regimes. Not only are far right and fascist movements rising to power as a result, but mainstream political parties are increasingly adopting authoritarian and fascist techniques.”

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Topics:

Sally Rooney

Antizionism

Greta Thunberg

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