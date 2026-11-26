She was just 16 in the camps, yet she managed to hold onto agency and resolve. For example, she made a decision never to steal scarce items from other prisoners and would only take a spare bowl or an item of clothing after a prisoner died – a small, yet not insignificant, example of moral clarity in a place that corrupted humanity. Extraordinary.

Somehow, Kitty survived along with her mother. She went on to survive Gross-Rosen and eventually was liberated in Bergen-Belsen concentration camp. Soon after liberation she volunteered to help in the Displaced Persons camp that was created on the site.

Kitty came to the UK in 1946 aged 19 with her mother. They came to join her uncle who lived in Birmingham. It was all that was left of their family. Her brother, father, grandparents and all other relatives had been murdered by the Nazis.

She was told not to talk about her experiences and that people didn’t want to know. Britain had endured its own trauma and was weary from the sufferings of war. Kitty arrived in a country that did not want to hear about the recent past and did not want to face the reality of the Holocaust and the antisemitism that fuelled it. She was determined to change that.

In 1961, as a new mother, she published her story in I Am Alive. It was the first time that a survivor’s story had been so powerfully told, and it laid bare the truth of the Holocaust. In 1979, she was accompanied by a documentary crew as she returned to the place where she spent so many years. Return to Auschwitz was groundbreaking television at the time, opening the eyes of the country to the stark realities of the death camps. At the time, Auschwitz was still behind the Iron Curtain, so this was truly a historical documentary and pivotal in raising awareness of the horrors of the Holocaust. She went on to support the creation of the Holocaust Educational Trust, becoming one of our founding Trustees, and shared her testimony for as long as she was physically capable of doing so.

Kitty was a trailblazer before that term was even coined. She was tenacious, she knew that what had happened to her had to be known, taught, and remembered. She did so fearlessly with conviction and strength, a fierce opponent for anyone who would deny or distort the truth of the past.

She was a force to be reckoned with. Her impact wasn’t just felt in Britain, but across the globe. Her energy when speaking was incredible and my memories of her are as vivid as her presence – dynamic, precise, commanding. She’d walk up and down the stage, into the audience and almost viscerally recount her experiences. It was truly something to behold and an experience students wouldn’t easily, if ever, forget. She brought this power to the boardroom too and was integral to the Trust standing firm in our mission and establishing our voice in the world.

Kitty endured the worst of humanity, witnessed unimaginable brutality and horror, but never let her inner strength diminish. She had dignity, strength and unshakeable determination. Her loss will leave a void, one that will be filled in the way she would have wanted – with truth and education. May her legacy continue and her memory be a blessing.

Karen Pollock CBE is Chief Executive of the Holocaust Educational Trust