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Ashley Perry

By

Ashley Perry

Opinion

Remember the heroes of October 7 – among them my nephew, Staff Sergeant Roey Weiser

May his memory, and the memory of all those murdered that day, be a blessing – and may we never forget how Israelis of every background stood by one another when it mattered most

October 7, 2026 06:30
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Damage to the Erez border crossing between southern Israel and the Gaza Strip after the attack by Hamas on October 7. (Image: Getty Images)
4 min read
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On October 7, 2023, families were torn apart, communities were devastated and the sense of safety that Israelis had built over generations was shattered in a single morning.

Three years later, there can be no telling of that day that softens its horror. However, if we remember only what was done to Israelis, we leave out something essential about who they were and how they responded.

Again and again, in places where help seemed impossibly far away, people moved towards the danger because someone else was still inside it.

Aner Shapira stood at the entrance to a roadside shelter crowded with people fleeing the Nova festival and threw back grenades hurled in by terrorists until he was killed. Captain Daniel Peretz and his tank crew fought to defend the Nahal Oz area. Captain Eden Nimri confronted attackers at the entrance to a shelter, giving other young women a chance to escape. Captain Shilo Rauchberger led his soldiers in battle at their overrun outpost. Their courage and that of many others deserve to be remembered alongside the terrible circumstances that demanded it.

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Topics:

October 7 anniversary

October 7 Massacres

Israel

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