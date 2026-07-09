Rahm Emanuel's speech in Tel Aviv was shocking. Beneath the rather incoherent geopolitical analysis – one which somehow blames a beleaguered refugee state facing genocidal violence on seven fronts for the wars it is forced to fight – all I could hear was tone. The voice of someone who believes himself to be above the people he is addressing. It would be too easy to say he speaks as a gentile to Jews, while claiming to speak as a Jew to Israelis, but there is a truth to it.
Emanuel signals his authority as one who supposedly shares a fate with Israel, referring to his father who fought in 1948 and to his uncle who is buried on the Mount of Olives. Yet he depends on an assumption of belonging – a bond between diaspora Jews and Israel – that he clearly seeks to break, fracture, and dissolve.
Much has been said about an ongoing split between American and Israeli Jews, and often one gets the sense that reporting on the issue is less documentation than celebration. A divide and conquer tactic, where causing tensions and strife within the community serve the ends of those who seek its harm.
In the face of a relentless propaganda campaign, and the false consensus of the genocide libel that the mainstream media distributed to millions – while concealing its source in a highly ideological cohort of antizionist academics – it's understandable that many Jews do not know what else to think. They find themselves confused, traumatised, and lacking a language to explain what is happening to them. Many, though not all, Jewish legacy organisations have done strikingly little to name, condemn, or intervene in the spread of antizionist narratives and libels. They have often, it would seem, preferred to throw their Israeli cousins under the bus than lose a seat at the table in an antizionist society. Meanwhile, the ongoing purges of Jews – marked as “Zionists" – from civil society proceeds apace.
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