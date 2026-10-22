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Liel Leibovitz

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Liel Leibovitz

Opinion

Professor Obama’s lecture suggests a worrying future for Democrat Zionists

Former president’s recent speech seemed oblivious to inconvenient truth about the history of Israel

October 22, 2026 06:00
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Barack Obama speaks during the dedication ceremony for the opening of the Barack Obama Presidential Centre in John Lewis Plaza on June 18, 2026 (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)
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Want to learn a little bit about the history of the Jews? You’re in luck: Sit down and listen, because Professor Obama’s class is in session.

Speaking in front of a sold-out arena in Belfast earlier this month, the former president delivered a brief history of time, justice, and everything in between.

“The fact is that the Jewish people, for millennia, were oppressed, discriminated against, killed,” Barack Obama mused. “Europe was responsible for much of it. They understandably sought a refuge. That is undeniable. What is also undeniable is that they took land off people and they were excessive. And those people understandably said, ‘This is injustice and I want my land back.’”

Missing from this wildly ignorant quote are the facts that are actually undeniable, like that inconvenient truth about the Jews being the indigenous people of the Land of Israel, an assertion supported not only by the Torah but also by centuries of scientific and archeological discoveries.

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