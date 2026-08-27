Please look after this bear – save him from critical race theory

In Please Look After This Bear: How Paddington Became British, Melanie Ramdarshan Bold and Aishwarya Subramanian trace the development of Michael Bond’s fictional refugee bear. The book tells how, over 70 years – from his birth in 1958, when Bond saw a lonely bear sitting on a shelf in Selfridges to the film juggernaut Paddington in Peru (2024) – Paddington became a comfort blanket that swaddled Britain with the idea that it is not racist.
They have a point: but they oversell it. They argue that Paddington is an idealised refugee created by white people to soothe themselves; and behind him, British people of colour are lost. He is Atticus Finch, but a bear. Paddington’s “ambiguity mirrors the ambiguous place of the immigrant in British society: welcome, but conditional; protected, but surveilled; childlike yet held to adult standards”. Paddington, “performs Britishness so convincingly that readers and viewers quickly forget he is, in fact, a refugee”. His hard stare, “inherited from Aunt Lucy, is moral protest stripped of real menace”. And finally, this: “He does not demand structural change”.
They can’t acknowledge that Paddington must be this way. If he weren’t this Paddington, he couldn’t be an idol of mid-20th century children’s literature. Malcolm X Paddington cannot exist, and, though I long for Dark Paddington and Vigilante Paddington – the slasher film Pooh: Blood and Honey came out in 2023 – he cannot exist because Paddington is for children, not professors. Even so, watching him be fed into critical race theory is faintly addictive, and I wonder what they would do to Narnia, a kingdom so large it needed not one white saviour, but four. The tension – that the fictional cannot be real – was exposed during the anti-migrant riots of 2024 when the official Paddington X account wrote: “Perhaps it’s time for a little more kindness.” To me this is not ambivalent: the poster is requesting kindness from the rioters, not the victims. Even so, the authors reply, “Critics pointed out that, in the context of violence directed at migrants and Muslims, the message felt not only naïve, but evasive. As one user put it, “You’re a Peruvian asylum seeker they’d beat the shit out of you mate””.
Paddington is vexing – I will come to his true identity later, which the authors glance on then forget, having blind spots as large as any they deride – but he only became dangerous with great fame, when we were encouraged to think about him rather than real people. Toys, you will recall, exist to teach children that they are real. It’s the Barbie Summer of 2023 all over again: and that did as little for feminism as Please Look After This Bear will for anti-racism.
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