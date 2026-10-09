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Jake Wallis Simons

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Jake Wallis Simons

Opinion

Pillay’s Nobel Peace Prize makes a mockery of the award for its embrace of anti-Israel bias

From playing down antisemitic remarks to levelling accusations of genocide against the Jewish state, the former UN human rights chief’s record makes her selection a disgrace

October 9, 2026 13:38
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Navi Pillay (Image: Getty Images)
3 min read
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There are moments when the moral pretensions of the international establishment become so grotesque that satire falls short. Today is one of them. The Nobel Peace Prize, the most prestigious humanitarian accolade in the world, has just been awarded to former UN human rights chief Navi Pillay.

If you aren’t already aware of the 85-year-old firebrand, then the words “UN human rights chief” should ring bells of their own. In her case, however, every one of them is rightfully rung, and more so. Pillay’s time in charge of the UN's Commission of Inquiry into Israel was dogged by accusations of bias, a failure to condemn antisemitic tropes and the "genocide" smear, the foremost blood libel of our times.

Born in Durban in 1941, the daughter of a bus driver, she rose through the racial barriers of segregated and then apartheid South Africa to become a lawyer who defended anti-apartheid activists. As a judge on the Rwanda tribunal, she helped deliver the landmark ruling that rape could constitute an act of genocide. She went on to sit on the International Criminal Court. Later in her career, however, she threw her considerable moral weight behind the "genocide" libel.

It all began in July 2022, with an interview given by Miloon Kothari, one of the three members of Pillay's commission, to the website Mondoweiss. Social media, he complained, was "controlled largely by the Jewish lobby". He also wondered aloud why Israel was "even a member of the United Nations".

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United Nations

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