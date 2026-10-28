Become a Member
Adam Louis-Klein

By

Adam Louis-Klein

Opinion

Palestinian flag on display in French riots has become an emblem of social breakdown

Core liberal values in Europe are coming under threat from an ever-expanding jihadist ideology bound up with antizionsim

October 28, 2026 12:21
Copy of GettyImages-2299477395.jpg
Protesters wave a Palestinian flag during October demonstrations in Paris (Getty Images)
3 min read
Add us as a preferred source

The recent riots in France, justified as a supposed protest against classroom conditions, have featured arson attacks, smashed windows, beatings, and violence across the country.

In one image that may become a canonical reminder of this moment, crowds stand around a burning policeman, gloating as the flames rise. In the background, the Palestinian flag flies high – a flag that could represent a people, but instead fuses with a project whose only horizon is the erasure of others.

The violence exposes an increasingly strange political bifurcation: between a “left” that refuses to acknowledge the problem and has become beholden to antizionist and Islamist actors, and a “right” that now seems to include anyone unwilling to accept the destruction of civilisational values and nations – even those who remain perfectly progressive on any number of social and economic questions.

The emerging political divide is therefore not simply between left and right, or nationalism and universalism, but between those committed to preserving a universal order that protects the integrity of particular peoples and civilisations, and those who have become beholden to movements that seek their annihilation.

To get more from opinion, click here to sign up for our free Editor's Picks newsletter.

Topics:

France

Support the world’s oldest Jewish newspaper