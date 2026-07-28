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Harry Saul Markham

By

Harry Saul Markham

Opinion

Our flag is not an obstacle to a multicultural society – it is the precondition for one

If Sarah Sackman and others on the left really fear the presence of the far-right and their abuse of our national symbols, then that makes reclaiming them not merely preferable, but an urgent responsibility

July 28, 2026 18:06
Harry.jpg
The Mall is decorated with Union Jack flags and the procession goes past at the start of the King's Birthday Parade on June 13, 2026. (Image: Getty Images)
6 min read
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Only in Britain could a self-proclaimed patriot and Member of Parliament – and minister, if you please – decry the national flags hanging from the lampposts of her constituency as “divisive”.

That is what Sarah Sackman, Labour MP for Finchley and Golders Green and Minister of State for Courts and Legal Services, had to say in a recent article for the Barnet Post, no less. She declared that, according to messages from her constituents (I would love to know how many) the flags affixed to several lampposts, particularly in Golders Green and Temple Fortune, “do not feel like a symbol of national pride” but are instead “a source of division and intimidation”. Apparently, to many, they are “unsettling, intimidating and othering”.

To no one’s surprise, she could not resist the temptation to lambast invisible racist, far-right phantoms, so sadly characteristic of a modern Left that has betrayed its own roots and become, to be frank, boring and exhausted.

This reaction to the abundance of flags stems from a grave misunderstanding of what is happening across our country, and has nothing to do with the Left’s once-great patriotic traditions which produced the likes of Attlee and Foot. In a country that has never seemed more atomised, in which a unifying identity appears ever more distant, a prevailing culture ever more elusive, the national flag on our lampposts is precisely what we need.

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Topics:

Sarah Sackman

Labour

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