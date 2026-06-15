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Nicholas Cullinan

By

Nicholas Cullinan

Opinion

Our British Museum lecture on ancient Israel and Judah shows the public cares about history and evidence

Far from diminishing interest, the rescheduling of the Jewish Culture Month event broadened its reach, enabling thousands more people to participate in a thoughtful exploration of one of the world's most significant regions

June 15, 2026 11:08
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Left to right: Dr Paul Collins, director of culture, Liat Rosenthal, education and communities at the Board of Deputies, acting Board president Adrian Cohen and British Museum Director Dr Nicholas Cullinan OBE (Credit: Board of Deputies)
1 min read

Following the rescheduling of the Jewish Culture Month event at the British Museum, the event that took place was a success of scholarship, learning, and historical exploration.

The Ancient History of Israel and Judah lecture took place at the British Museum, and what might have been remembered as a story about disruption instead became a story about public engagement with history at its heart.

The figures alone tell a compelling story. In addition to the sold out audience (through an open booking system), over 4,000 watched online through a livestream we added to the rescheduled event for greater reach. Far from diminishing interest, the rescheduling broadened the lecture’s reach, enabling thousands more people to participate in a thoughtful exploration of one of the world's most significant historical regions.

The lecture, delivered by Dr Paul Collins, Keeper of the Middle East at the British Museum, examined the historical and archaeological record of ancient Israel and Judah. Drawing on evidence from across the region, Dr Collins offered audiences a deeper understanding of the cultures, societies, kingdoms and empires that shaped the ancient Middle East.

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Topics:

British Jewish Culture Month

British Museum

Board of Deputies

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