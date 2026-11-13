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Maureen Lipman

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Maureen Lipman

Opinion

Not a week goes by that a gay man doesn’t tell me that Agony saved his life

A celebration of producer and presenter Alan Yentob at the BBC brought together what his friend Mel Brooks once described as ‘the great and the near great’

November 13, 2026 14:54
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5 min read
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May I recommend the film Fatherland to my readers. It is simply superb. If there is a better actress on God’s earth than Sandra Hueller – whom you may recall being outstanding in The Zone of Interest – I want to take lessons from her. Set during the Cold War it tells the story of Thomas Mann returning to West and East Germany to receive an award. It is stark and restrained but all the better for that. It is written and directed by Pawel Pawlikowski, in black and white with subtitles. Don’t let that deter you from seeing it. It’s a masterpiece.

Then, if you have the koyach, check out Memoriam, by Noga Flaishon, at the elusive Southwark Playhouse. I use the word because there are two Southwark Playhouses, one in Borough and one in Elephant and Castle. Why one of them doesn’t give in and say ok, the broiges is over, we’ll change the headed paper to The Bourista Playhouse, I don’t know.

(We’d had a disaster already, in the same week, setting out, in good time, to see Julia Pascal’s play about Hannah Arendt, but turning up at the Almeida, Islington instead of the Arcola, Dalston. We’d have been more successful on pushbikes. There is no entrance to latecomers and no interval. Abject, we went home for beans on toast.

The play, Memoriam – we made it to, and I can report it is a good play, with impeccable direction and acting, about family and hi-tech. A girl from a Jewish family, working for a firm which harvests people’s memories for public consumption, falls out with her family because she wants to use her grandmother’s memory of her time in Auschwitz. It splits the family. It feels very prescient and important at this period of our lives.

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