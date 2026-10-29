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Zoe Strimpel

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Zoe Strimpel

Opinion

Normal people don’t believe in Sally Rooney’s free-speech issue

Taking up the Irish novelist’s cause conforms with the pattern of Israel derangement syndrome

October 29, 2026 15:31
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Sally Rooney at the Winter TCA 2020 in Pasadena, California, January 17, 2020 (Image: Getty Images)
3 min read
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It’s all around us and though even well-meaning Jews still on occasion make excuses for it, most of us know antisemitism when we see it. But it is not yet understood correctly. It is almost always rationalised as “an ideology” or a “hatred” or something learned in culture or because a country is poor and needs a scapegoat.

But according to the indispensable idea posited by the physicist David Deutsch as “The Pattern theory of antisemitism”, the real mechanism at work is a kernel of moral derangement, a predisposition that is already sitting in its hosts by the time the visible effects occur.

Like a virus, once caught, it causes people of the most disparate backgrounds, cultures and landmasses to conform to its precepts, and display bizarre, obsessive, irrational or lethal behaviour. Often the clearest sign that the Pattern is at work are arguments and actions that make absolutely no sense.

Let us look at the case of Sally Rooney. She says she is not antisemitic, and her actions target the Israeli government rather than Jewish people. However, her commitment to the anti-Israel cause, and the consequences and response to that commitment, do seem to provide a classic example. Having pledged to give her book proceeds to the proscribed terror group Palestine Action, her UK publisher Faber, clearly wishing to avoid a legal nightmare, has withdrawn her books from market.

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Sally Rooney

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