Network at 50: the film that predicted our disordered world

It is 50 years since Network (1976), our most prescient film about media, was made. It was written by Sidney “Paddy” Chayefsky, the only person to win three solo Academy Awards for best screenplay: for Marty (1955), The Hospital (1971) and Network. He is the Jewish genius of American screenwriting: Joseph L Mankiewicz won twice but only for adapted screenplay, even if it was for All About Eve (1950) as well as A Letter To Three Wives (1949). Much of Aaron Sorkin’s work is an homage to Chayefsky though, if you consider The West Wing a self-deceptive fairy tale, it is not enough of an homage. Even so, Chayefsky is relatively unsung and forgotten, though he had more to say than anyone. He was too angry, and realistic, for Hollywood to love: like Billy Wilder (Schmuel Vilr) with Sunset Boulevard (1950), he told it as it really was. I daren’t think what either would say to The Avengers franchise: no, forget that. I would love to know.
The first question is: why was the son of Russian-Jewish immigrants to America called Paddy? One morning, in the army, Chayefsky refused to do cooking duty: he had to go to mass. “Sure you do, Paddy,” was the reply. He had that relationship to authority all his life. Before he left the army he sat on a landmine. It did nothing for his mood.
An ugly, brilliant, angry Jew, he first worked in – and hated – television. Its executives tried to control him. Its viewers were stupefied. Its material was a race to the bottom. Network would be about television. It would tell us how television would destroy civilisation, using television – Network was often on television – as the medium. This bleakness was absolutely his Jewishness. Chayefsky was a veteran, and, like all American Jews, he was powerless as his European cousins were murdered.
He was lucky in his collaborator on Network, the director Sidney Lumet. He understood Chayefsky’s vulnerability, his shyness and brutality – Chayefsky’s biographer Shaun Considine thought there were two Chayefskys: grave, gifted Sidney, and swaggering, raging Paddy – and his need for control. Lumet let him go wild on set. He needed it.
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