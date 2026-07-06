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Ashley Perry

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Ashley Perry

Opinion

Netanyahu signals shift as Likud voters sour on Charedi draft evasion

His reference to a ‘broad national government’ was not simply a warning to the strictly Orthodox that he has other coalition options. It was an acknowledgement that his own electoral base is changing

July 6, 2026 09:58
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Prime Minister Netanyahu speaks during a press conference in Jerusalem on March 19, 2026 (Getty Images)
4 min read

Benjamin Netanyahu is famous for speaking in layers. Every public appearance is aimed not only at the audience in the room but at the constituencies watching from home. Sometimes the most important message is not the headline everyone reports, but the passing remark that reveals where a politician believes the political ground is shifting.

That happened during what was supposed to be a press conference highlighting the achievements of the Trilateral Framework for Lebanon.

Asked about the elections, Netanyahu declared that after the vote he intended to establish a "broad national government." At first glance, this sounded like the familiar language of every Israeli election campaign. However, it was the conditions he attached that made the statement noteworthy.

He said his future coalition would be open to any party that accepted several basic principles: Israel as the nation-state of the Jewish people, respect for individual rights, a free economy, technological and defence independence, and broad understandings on the issues of military service and judicial reform.

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Topics:

Benjamin Netanyahu

Israeli elections

Charedi

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