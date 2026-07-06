Netanyahu signals shift as Likud voters sour on Charedi draft evasion

To most Israelis, the significance was immediately apparent.

It was only a small step away from the "broad Zionist government" that opposition leaders have promoted for months. In practical terms, that means a coalition based around Zionist parties, excluding both the anti-Zionist Arab parties and, potentially, the non-Zionist strictly Orthodox parties.

For a prime minister whose political survival has depended for years on his alliance with the strictly Orthodox, this was more than routine election rhetoric. It was a carefully aimed signal.

Part of that signal was undoubtedly directed at his coalition partners, but the deeper audience was Netanyahu's own electoral base.

Outside Israel, Likud voters are often portrayed as either religious or nationalist. The reality is considerably more nuanced.

Much of Netanyahu's support comes from Israel's traditional Jewish population, particularly within Sephardi and Mizrahi communities. They are neither strictly religious nor entirely secular. Many put on tefillin in the morning but spend the rest of the day without a kippah. They attend synagogue on Friday night, make Kiddush with their families, and later meet friends in cafés, clubs or bars. One of the more striking cultural trends today is the growing number of young Israelis wearing long, elaborate tzitzit without covering their heads.

To many Jews, particularly from more Ashkenazi or diaspora backgrounds, this identity can seem difficult to categorise. Israeli traditionalism often resists neat labels.

What has historically united this community is a deep respect for Jewish tradition, Torah learning and rabbinic leadership. They have not necessarily shared every political demand of the strictly Orthodox parties, but they have generally accepted Likud's long-standing partnership with them as a legitimate expression of Jewish solidarity.

October 7 has profoundly altered that calculation.

Like every section of Israeli society, traditional families lost loved ones in the massacre. Tens of thousands served hundreds of reserve days during the war that followed. Many communities along Israel's northern frontier, populated heavily by these same traditional voters, spent months under relentless Hezbollah rocket fire.

The anger that has emerged is not simply about the failures that led to October 7. It is also about burden-sharing.

Many reserve soldiers struggle to understand why, at precisely the moment Israel faces perhaps the greatest manpower challenge in its history, parts of one community continue to seek legal arrangements that exempt them from military service altogether.

They see families juggling repeated reserve duty while businesses collapse and careers are interrupted. They hear there is insufficient funding to protect vulnerable communities or compensate reservists adequately, yet perceive continued political bargaining over budgets benefiting sectors that largely remain outside military service.

Whether every aspect of that perception is fair is almost secondary.

Politically, perception shapes voting behaviour.

Netanyahu is arguably Israel's most accomplished political tactician. He polls relentlessly and employs some of the world's most experienced campaign strategists. If sentiment within his own base is changing, he will know it long before most commentators.

That explains the delicate balancing act now confronting him.

In the remaining weeks before the election campaign begins in earnest, Netanyahu still needs the strictly Orthodox parties to keep his coalition functioning. At the same time, he cannot afford to alienate the traditional voters who increasingly question the existing arrangement.

The flashpoint extends beyond the long-term debate over proposals recognising full-time Torah study as equivalent to military or national service.

Even more controversial is legislation promoted by the strictly Orthodox parties that would temporarily suspend arrests, investigations and enforcement proceedings against draft-age yeshiva students who fail to report for military service.

For many Israelis, including countless lifelong Likud supporters, that crosses a line.

The objection is not only about exemptions, it is about equality before the law.

A temporary legal framework in which one young Israeli faces criminal consequences for ignoring a draft notice while another does not inevitably creates the impression of two separate systems of civic obligation.

That argument resonates far beyond Israel's secular centre.

It is increasingly heard among the very traditional voters who have anchored Likud governments for decades.

Since 1977, Israeli politics has largely rested on an alliance between the nationalist Right, traditional Jews and the strictly Orthodox. It has proved one of the country's most durable political partnerships.

The aftermath of October 7 may be testing that coalition as never before.

Polls consistently suggest Netanyahu has lost a substantial portion of his previous support. Whether those voters ultimately return during an election campaign focused on security remains to be seen. Netanyahu will undoubtedly remind Israelis of his government's military achievements and the strategic changes across the Middle East.

Nevertheless, he also recognises something more fundamental.

Many of his own supporters no longer view the question of military service as an abstract constitutional dispute. They see it as a question of national solidarity during wartime.

That is why his reference to a "broad national government" deserves closer attention.

It was not simply a warning to the strictly Orthodox that he has other coalition options. It was an acknowledgement that his own electoral base is changing, and in Israeli politics, when the traditional centre of the right begins reconsidering its priorities, the consequences can reshape governments for years to come.

Ashley Perry is a former senior Israeli government adviser who has worked with eight cabinet ministers, was a former advisor to the Negev Forum, and has been involved in Israeli politics and every election campaign for the past two decades