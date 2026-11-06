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Mark Zlochin

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Mark Zlochin

Opinion

NAZA documentary twists IDF safeguards for civilians into a blood libel

The film misrepresents a system designed to minimise casualties as deliberate mass killing, casting doubt on its witnesses’ first-hand knowledge of the decisions they describe

November 6, 2026 09:46
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Co-directors Rachel Szor and Yuval Abraham attend the premiere of their film "NAZA" during the 64th New York Film Festival (Image: Getty Images)
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Later this month the documentary NAZA, which sets out, according to its official synopsis, to reveal “in detail the systems behind Israel’s calculated mass killing of Palestinian civilians in Gaza”, will be streamed for free on the internet. The film was greeted with extraordinary acclaim at Venice, winning the Special Jury Prize after a record-breaking 25-minute standing ovation. Reviewers called it an “urgent, gut-punch” documentary, a “sickeningly tough film to watch”, and promised its revelations would leave viewers feeling “outrage and disgust”.

It is not difficult to understand why the film provokes such strong emotional reactions. As just one example of the film's devastating allegations, in an interview promoting the film, co-director Yuval Abraham described Israeli intelligence officers listening inside the homes they are monitoring: "They know the house they are bombing is full of children. They can hear babies crying. They still order another strike." Taken at face value, the image is almost unbearably damning: an officer hears babies crying and knowingly orders the attack that will kill them.

There is just one fundamental problem with this description: It is simply wrong.

Intelligence officers are not the ones who actually make the final decision to order airstrikes. Their role is to collect and analyse intelligence used to identify and locate potential targets and assess civilian presence. That information then feeds into operational planning, review and authorisation involving strike planners, operational commanders and Air Force personnel, under substantial legal oversight, with around 100 military lawyers deployed within hours of the October 7 attacks to review proposed strikes for legal compliance. These stages determine whether and how an attack should proceed, including the choice of weapon, timing and precautions. In other words, the intelligence output is not the end of the targeting process – it’s just the first step.

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Topics:

Israel

Film

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