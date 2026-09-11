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Miranda Levy

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Miranda Levy

Opinion

My very Jewish anniversary gift for my health-neurotic New York husband? Shingles jabs!

Most people I know in the community are preoccupied with their bodily functions – especially compared with my gentile friends, who spend as much time trying to avoid the doctor as we do collecting second opinions

September 11, 2026 12:03
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A scene from Hannah and Her Sisters, in which Woody Allen plays a hypochondriac (Image: YouTube/Orion Pictures)
4 min read
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My husband and I have just celebrated our first wedding anniversary. To commemorate the joy of finding love for the second time in midlife, I wanted to treat Jeremy to something nice. How about a night and a spa at Hanbury Manor in Hertfordshire, or perhaps the latest piece of Apple tech?

In the end, I splashed out £500 on a private shingles vaccination for my beshert. No, I’m not a meshuggener – in fact, the point of this present is to try to avoid some meshigas later in life, as you will see below.

Before you consider me mean, Jeremy did not just receive one jab for my buck. He got two. In fact, the whole exercise set me back a not inconsiderable £1,000, because I got the matching jab for myself – the idea being this will also benefit my husband in a few years’ time.

Earlier this summer, I went to a medical conference hosted by the Oxford Longevity Project at the city’s esteemed university. One of the speakers at the Smart Ageing Summit was Professor John Todd, who was presenting his findings about a surprising side effect of the Shingrix shingles vaccine.

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Health and Fitness

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