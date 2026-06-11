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Zoe Strimpel

By

Zoe Strimpel

Opinion

My Jewish supermarket sweep – spoiler, the winner isn’t M&S

Some chains have a distinctly more ‘kosher’ flavour than others – particularly in an era when politics and activism can determine whether Israeli dates or Palestinian beer make it onto the shelves

June 11, 2026 10:53
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Image: Getty Images
2 min read

For Jews, a community shaped by brutal histories of ostracisation, expulsion, desperate attempts to survive, and, of course, weekly festive cycles, food has always had an added edge of intensity. No surprise then that Britain’s supermarket landscape has an immigrant Jewish flavour.

Tesco, Britain’s largest chain, was founded by Jack Cohen (born Jakub Kohen in 1898, the son of Polish immigrants) in 1929. Marks & Spencer came from Tom Spencer and Michael Marks, the latter born around 1859 in Slonim (Belarus).

He was a travelling pedlar who set up a market stall in Leeds Kirkgate Market in 1884, and opened the first Marks with Spencer in 1894.

Later, through the alliance with the Sieff family (Michael’s son Simon’s in-laws), Marks became closely involved with early 20th-century Zionism.

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Britain

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